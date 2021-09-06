Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter is a BTS ARMY, only watches K-drama

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has recently revealed that his daughter is a fan of the South Korean boy band BTS. The K-pop group comprises seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

In a recent interview by leading daily, Pankaj Tripathi said, “These days, she is only into BTS and Korean actors; Hindustan mein uska kaha mann hai (She doesn’t watch any Indian actor).” He also mentioned that his wife Mridula also enjoys a fair share of K-drama and said, “She also watches Korean shows with my daughter now.”

The Mirzapur actor, fondly known as Kaleen bhaiya, then added to his statement, “My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet those K-drama actors and K-pop singers. I don’t know why but they are very famous. I tell them both that they are heroes of a smaller country; we are the heroes of a bigger country, they should focus on us (chuckles).”

BTS has become a global sensation in the last few years, their hard work has not only inspired a major percentage of today’s youth but also their popularity keeps increasing in number day by day. Recently, a group of BTS fans, popularly known as ARMY, rented billboards and carried messages for one of the band members, Jungkook, on behalf of the singer’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Triathi is one of India’s most respected actors. He has contributed many hit films to the industry such as Masaan, Ludo, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Sacred Games, etc. His last film was Mimi alongside Kriti Sanon, which released on July 26, 2021 on OTT platforms.