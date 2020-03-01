Music release of Odia film ‘Gaanra Naa Galuapura’ held

Bhubaneswar: The music release of upcoming Odia film ‘Gaanra Naa Galuapura’ held today (Sunday) on March 1, 2020 at a hotel in the capital city of Odisha. All the cast and crew members including actor Papu Pom Pom and newbie actress Manisha were present on this occasion.

The film is directed by Jitendra Mohapatra.

Produced by Pratima Productions, the film stars Ollywood veterans such as Papu Pom Pom, Kuna Tripathy and Mihir Das. Sujit and debutant Manisha is the lead actor and actress of the film.

Head of Pratima Productions Santosh Satpathy, his wife Pratima (on whose name the production house has been named), executive producer of the film Sampat Satpathy and writer cum dialogue writer of the film Nandalal Mohapatra were present on this occasion. Associate directors of the film Sambit Swarup Satpathy, Diptiranjan Sahu, Sabyasachi Jena and Dibyalochan Sahu were also present in the music launch.

Renowned music director Amarendra Mohanty has scored music for the film. T. Shourie, Asima Panda, Satyajit and Papu pom pom have lent voice to the songs. Ollywood creative head Pranay Jethy conducted the event.