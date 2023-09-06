Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet spotted kissing, hugging at Beyonce’s Concert

In a sensational turn of events, reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet were recently spotted getting cosy at Beyonce’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In the jaw-dropping pictures clicked by TMZ, the Kardashian star and the actor can be seen sharing passionate kisses, their arms lovingly wrapped around each other in the VIP section of the concert.

According to reports, Kylie even took a moment to remove Timothee’s black cap, tenderly fixing his hair. It was an endearing gesture that melted hearts and had fans swooning.

Notably, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott II, was also present at the event, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the star-studded affair.

The romance between Kylie and Timothee first started buzzing in April, thanks to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. Although breakup rumours surfaced recently, they were swiftly debunked. Despite their very public outing, the lovebirds have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance.

Before her involvement with the “Wonka” star, Kylie had a long-term relationship with Travis, and they share two adorable children together, 5-year-old Stormi and 19-month-old Aire.

A number of celebrities attended the show, which also fell on Beyonce’s 42nd birthday. Stars who were spotted in the crowd included Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, Khloe Kardashian, who brought along Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye as well as Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Adele, Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland were also seen enjoying the show that night.

(Inputs from IANS)