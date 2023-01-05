‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Rushad Rana weds Ketaki Walawalkar: Rupali Ganguly shared the picture

'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Rushad Rana has tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar. Rupali Ganguly also shared the picture of their wedding.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Rushad Rana wedding

Mumbai:  ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Rushad Rana has tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar on Wednesday. They both got married as per Maharashtrian custom.

Rushad’s co-actor Krishna Kaul expressed his happiness on being part of his special day.

‘Anupamaa’ actress Rupali Ganguly also shared the picture of the newly-wed couple on her Instagram handle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)


He shared: “I feel like Rushad is a part of my family, I share a very special bond with him. When he informed us about his wedding, we all were very happy for him and excited to be a part of this special day of his life. It feels like it’s my real father’s wedding.”

Rushad has married for the second time after his first relationship with his ex-wife Khushnum ended in 2013, and both got divorced.

Krishna added further about his wife Ketaki.

Related News

Jeremy Renner shares first pic from hospital since surgery…

Sony TV issues statement on ‘Crime Patrol’…

Samantha Prabhu-starrer ‘Shaakuntalam’ to hit…

2023 promises to be a year of twists and leaps in TV show…

“I just wanted to participate and be involved in his wedding as much as I can. Also, Ketaki, his wife, is a sweetheart, they both are meant for each other. I’m extremely happy to see two people who are so compatible, are getting married,” he added.

Rupali also shared a picture of their marriage and she captioned it: “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii.”

Rushad replied: “We loveee you.”

Ketaki wore a yellow coloured sari in Maharashtrian style paired with a green shawl.

On the other hand, Rushad opted for off-white coloured kurta-pyjama.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehul Nisar (@mehulnisar)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.