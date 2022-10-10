Karan Johar announces he is quitting Twitter

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said goodbye to Twitter as he wants to make space for more positive energies.

Karan took to the micro-blogging website to share the news with his fans and followers.

“Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!,” he wrote.

It is not clear as to what made Karan take the step. However, the filmmaker has often been trolled on social media platforms over his movies and castings.

On the work front, Karan recently finished the seventh season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ on Disney+ Hostar. He is currently busy with his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.