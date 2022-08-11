Comedian Raju Srivastava critical and on ventilator following heart attack

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is critical and on ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS, said hospital sources.

The 58-year-old was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack at around 10:45 am on Wednesday, and he underwent angioplasty.

Srivastava’s cousin Ashok Srivastava on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising. “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital.

He has appeared in Hindi films like “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

