Mumbai: Bigg Boss is finally back and after the makers have shared the premiere date of Big Boss 14, a lot of people have started guessing the names of the celebrities who would get locked inside the house.

This year Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will take place on October 4.

The show will take place keeping all the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations intact and the contestants will be quarantined before the shoot starts.

Even though no official name has been shared, here is the tentative list that has been doing rounds on the internet that includes names of celebrities from different walks of life.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is an indian actress and model.She is best known for playing the role of Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-E-Ishq. She started her career with modelling assignments Recently she has appeared for Khatron ke Khiladi.

2. Eijaz Khan

Eijaz is an Indian film and television actor He rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms KKavyanjali and Kya Hoga Nimmo Kaa . He was also famous as he had an ugly break up with actress Anita Hassanandani as she came to know that he was cheating on her. Now it will be interesting to see if the actor opens up inside the house too.

3. Pavitra Punia

Pavitra is an Indian Television Actress who began her career through Splitsvilla and went on to become a part of shows Naagin 3, Dayaan, Balveer Returns and Yeh hai Mohabbatein. She has been in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and had an early break up last year.

View this post on Instagram 🌈💐🦢 . . #pavitrapunia #saree #sareelove #peace A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on Apr 22, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

4. Jaan Kumar Sanu

Famous music composer/singer Kumar Sanu’s son Kumar Janu is all set to make his name by entering the house. According to reports, the makers were keen on getting Aditya Narayan on board this year, However, the singer declined the offer and Kumar Janu replaced him.

5. Sneha Ullal

‘Lucky’ girl who looked exactly like Aishwarya Rai and featured opposite Salman Khan. She will be seen on the show this season.,