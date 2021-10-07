Cruise ship case drug case: Aryan Khan, seven others sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Aryan Khan
Mumbai : Shah Rukh Son Aryan Khan Leave From NCB Office in Mumbai on Sunday, October 03, 2021. (Photo: IANS) FILE PHOTO

Mumbai: Mumbai court sends Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and six others to judicial custody for 14 days in drugs seizure at the cruise ship.

The Court also said that, the case will now be heard by special NDPS court.

However according to latest reports, all the accused persons will be kept in NCB office in judicial custody till tomorrow because jail would not accept new inmates at this hour.

Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

A Mumbai court on October 4 extended till October 7, the NCB custody of Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted.

