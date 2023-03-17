GATE 2023 result out; How to check, Direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE, 2023. The students who have appeared for the GATE exam can check their GATE results on the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. However, they can access their GATE result 2023 scorecards on March 21 only. Currently, the candidates are only allowed to check if they have passed the exam or not.

Along with GATE 2023 results, IIT Kanpur has also released the final answer keys and the topper list. Examinees can check their GATE results by logging in to the official portal by entering the enrollment ID and password.

According to the official notification released by IIT Kanpur, the GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

IIT Kanpur held the GATE examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 for 29 papers. Around 6 lakh students appeared for the GATE 2023 examination.

How to check GATE result 2023 an download scorecard

The candidates can check the GATE results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website that is gate.iitk.ac.in.

Log in by enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

After logging in, click on the ‘View Result’ tab.

The GATE 2023 result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Check your GATE results and download the result and take a print out.

Direct link to check GATE result: https://app.gate.iitk.ac.in/login

As mentioned above, the candidates can download the GATE 2023 scorecards free of cost from March 21st, 2023 to May 31st, 2023. There is no provision for the issue of hard copies of the GATE scorecard.