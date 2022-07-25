Apply now for Innovative Student Project Award 2022 to get Rs 25,000

Innovative Student Projects Award 2022 is an initiative by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) for Graduate/Postgraduate/Ph.D./Dual degree students.

The award aims to identify innovative and creative research projects undertaken by the students in the engineering institutions and give early recognition and incentive to them. The award carries a cash award of up to Rs 25,000 and a certificate.

Eligibility:

Be an Indian citizen

Have completed the final year (4th year) B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg)/B.Tech./M.Tech. dual degree projects from 16th July 2021 to 15th July 2022 for the academic year 2021-2022

Have completed M.E./M.Tech., M.Sc. (Engg)/M.S. by Research/M.Tech./Ph.D. dual Degree theses from 16th July 2021 to 15th July 2022, for the academic year 2021-2022

Have his/her Ph.D. thesis examined and accepted/recommended for Award from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022

Benefits:

A maximum of 10 awardees at each level will be conferred with the Award. The selected awardees will receive the awards in the following way –

Doctoral Level – A certificate and Rs 25,000 in cash for the awardees

Master’s Level – Rs 15,000 in cash for the awardees

Bachelor’s Level – Rs 10,000 in cash for each team member, subject to a maximum of four team members

Documents:

Degree/provision degree certificate

Academic degrees and certificates

Last date for nominations:

The last date of the receipt of nomination is July 31, 2022.

Selection Procedure:

There would be a two-tier selection process wherein the initial shortlisting would be done by the Selection Committee. The short listed nominees will be invited to make a presentation before the Selection Committee on dates to be announced later. The Selection Committee would then recommend the nominee for conferment of the Award for the approval by the Governing Council.

Presentation of the Award:

The awardees will be invited for the INAE Annual Convention being held in December each year wherein they would be conferred with the Award and also inducted as “Student-Members” for a period of five years.

Click here to visit the official website.

(Sources: buddy4study.com)