Slight decrease in fuel prices in Bhubaneswar on March 5

Bhubaneswar: The fuel price has slightly decreased in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today. On March 5, 2024, on Tuesday, the petrol price is recorded at Rs.103.19 and the diesel price for today is Rs. 95.10.

The fuel prices in Cuttack have also decreased. The prices of petrol and diesel are recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 94.90, respectively.

Petrol prices in major cities of India have witnessed some minor changes in the last 24 hours. They are recorded as follows:

New Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre.

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre.

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre.

Chennai: Rs 102.63 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Diesel prices in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

New Delhi: Rs 89.62 per litre.

Mumbai: Rs 94.27 per litre.

Kolkata: Rs 92.76 per litre.

Chennai: Rs 94.24 per litre.

