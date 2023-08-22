Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Marginal decrease in Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat in India on August 22

As on August 22 (Tuesday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,490 in India.

By Deepa Sharma 0

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold have decreased in India on Tuesday. As on August 22, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,490 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,170 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,100.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,5020 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,100. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,070, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150.

Continue Reading
You might also like

Petrol And Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar On August 21; Check Rates Here

Gold Price August 21: Rates remain same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Petrol and Diesel Price hikes in Bhubaneswar today; Check Rates Here

Gold rates increase for 24/22 carat in India on 20th August

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans