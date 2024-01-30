Gold price in India increases by Rs 190 on January 30, check rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On January 30, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 62,500 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 57,250. Today, the rate of gold has increased by Rs 190 and 170 for 24 carat and 22 carat gold, respectively.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of yellow metal has yet again remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On January 30, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,820, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) has costs Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price has been recorded in several important cities of India. They are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,970 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,650 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Kolkata: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Mumbai: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Chennai: Rs 52,285 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 47,927 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Silver price today: The rate of silver in India has been recorded at Rs 71,400 per kilogram. Silver rate today has hiked by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.