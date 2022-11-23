Horoscope for November 24: Know what the stars predict

Aries

There will be a big change in work related matters, but due to the slow progress, the solution won’t be easy to find. You may show complete faith in your partner. Communication is the key to a happy and healthy relationship. To keep the weight under control, some dietary changes need to be made.

Taurus

People associated with real estate can get big projects and work done in partnership will be successful. Partners will be able to take every decision easily with mutual consent. Lack of energy can be felt due to fatigue and lack of sleep.

Gemini

Women who want to get into business will get full support from the family. The decision for which you are dependent on the partner may have to wait a little more. You are likely to feel mental and physical weakness, take care.

Cancer

Along with the work you have taken up, you need to find another big work. Changes can be seen in love life. Partners should maintain proper communication with each other. Due to physical fatigue and lack of hemoglobin you may feel apathetic.

Leo

People associated with the medical field may have to face work and stress. Maintain morale with your own work ability. You may get consent from the family for love marriage, but try to resolve your disputes as well. You may face urinary problems, drink more water.

Virgo

Students will feel concentration in studies. Progress can be found as expected. You may ignore everything else around you due to the youth’s attention being more on the love affair. Take care of what you drink and eat, you can face stomach issues.

Libra

Traders associated with metals or gold and silver are likely to be benefited today. Your partner’s attention will remain on you. People suffering from asthma, be aware, your health can deteriorate today.

Scorpio

Getting stuck in work-related matters can increase your confusion. Try to tackle one task at a time. For the time being, staying away from love relationship can be beneficial for you. Resentment can also remain on the partner. Food habits can cause damage.

Sagittarius

Due to work-related mistakes, there is a possibility you may lose money. Meeting with ex-lover can cause mental distress. BP problem can prove to be troublesome for some time.

Capricorn

You could get a transfer to a new city due to job. No matter how difficult the situation is, your partner will not leave your side, make sure they don’t suffer mentally. Health of children can be a topic of concern today.

Aquarius

Students of arts and commerce need to show seriousness. Due to a wrong decision made by your partner, there is a possibility of your financial loss. Skin related disorders will take time to heal.

Pisces

You can get a big contract as per your expectation. Because of this, anxiety can be completely eradicated in a few days. Because of your partner, you may see a change in your nature. The rising heat in the body can cause discomfort.