DynamicSpot Android app for Dynamic Island-like features, downloads surpasses 1mn

New Delhi: Over a million people have downloaded an Android app — DynamicSpot — that provides iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island-like features for Android users.

According to app developer Jawomo, DynamicSpot gives users a Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes.

“As DynamicSpot uses Android’s notification system, it is compatible with almost all apps, like messaging notification, timer apps and even music apps!” the company has mentioned on Google Play.

The app can be used in conjunction with almost any Android app, including messaging, music, and timer apps.

Users can also customise the app by changing interaction settings and selecting when to show or hide the DynamicSpot popup.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island feature on 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max features a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications and activities.

Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of Dynamic Island.