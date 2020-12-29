The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for Combined Graduate Level 2020 on Tuesday. Candidates can check the notification by visiting the official website (link given below).

Under this recruitment, vacancies of Group B and Group C posts will be filled in various posts. The application process which has started today will end on January 31, 2021.

While the last date for submission of online fees has been kept till February 2, 2021 (11.30 pm), the last date for generating offline challan is February 4. The last date for depositing the fee from the challan has been kept on February 6.

Tier-1 examination (Computer Based Test) will be from May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021.

Under SSC CGL 2020 recruitment, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Account Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Inspector Central Excise, Inspector Preventive Officer, Inspector Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector (CBI), Inspector ( Recruitment has been made for the posts of Postal Department and Central Bureau Office of Narcotics), Assistant Superintendent, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, etc will be filled up.

Click here for the official website of SSC.

Click here to read the notification.

Direct link of application.