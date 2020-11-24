7th Pay Commission: These government job holders will get salary up to 2.8 lakh rupees per month

The CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune has issued a notification for the posts of Senior Technical Officer, Senior Technical Officer / Fire Protection Officer, Technical Officer and Technical Assistant.

A total of 45 vacant posts will be recruited under this recruitment drive. All applications have to be made online. Recruitment will be done under Level 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11.

The last date to apply for these posts is December 2, while the last date to get the hard copy of the application is December 31.

The Interested candidates can find the notification on the official website ncl-india.org and go to ncl.res.in to fill and submit the application form.

The candidates to should have passed 10th class and must have ITI Certificate or National / State Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade and 2-3 years full time working experience and equipments in Electrical Repairing, Wiring with Medium / Big Size Organization (Private / Government). They must also have knowledge of maintenance and related activities. This apart, the candidates should also have good communication skills and good computer knowledge.

Salary:

The Senior Technical Officer will get salary of Rs 67,700-2,08,700 per month as per the Level 11 of 7th Pay Commission.

Senior Technical Officers / Fire Safety Officers: According to Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission, they will get salary of Rs 56,100-1,77,500 per month.

Technical Officer: According to Level 7 of 7th Pay Commission on this post, you will get salary of Rs 44,900-1,42,400 per month.

Technical Assistant: According to Level 6 of 7th Pay Commission on this post, you will get salary of Rs 35,400-1,12,400 per month.

Technician: According to Level 2 of 7th Pay Commission on this post, you will get salary of Rs 19,900-63,200 per month.

Age limit:

The age limit for the post of Senior Technical is 40 years. The age limit for the post of Senior Technical Officer / Fire Safety Officer is 35 years while it is 30 years for technical officer. The maximum age limit for technical assistant and technician is 28 years.