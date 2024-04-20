LSG opener’s wife says cheering during MS Dhoni’s entry can cause temporary hearing loss

After the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, the wife of LSG’s star opener Quinton de Kock, Sasha said that cheer of fans during MS Dhoni’s entry can cause temporary hearing loss.

Sasha took to her Instagram and shared the notification on her smartwatch during MS Dhoni’s entry. She shared the story with a caption that read, “When MS Dhoni comes out to bat.”

The notification in the smartwatch read, “Loud environment – Sound level hits 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.”

Speaking about the match, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets while one over was left. Briefing the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, CSK made 176 runs, losing wickets. Of which Ravindra Jadeja made 57 runs (not out), Ajinkya Rahane hit 36 runs, and Moeen Ali made 30 runs. From LSG’s side Krunal Pandya took two wickets, while Marcus Stoinis and Mohsin Khan took one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 177 runs, LSG made 180 runs by losing two wickets. Of which KL Rahul made 82 runs, Quinton de Kock made 54 runs and Nicholash Pooran hit 23 runs (not out). From CSK’s side, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman dropped one wicket each.

Today, Delhi Capitals (DC) is going to clash with Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.