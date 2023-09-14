Asia Cup2023: Who will be India’s opponent in finals if rain washes out Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan clash?

Colombo: The Asia Cup 2023 is on the brink of determining the finalist to face India in the tournament’s pinnacle clash. Rohit Sharma’s Indian team displayed their dominance with two commanding victories against arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage, securing their spot in Asia Cup 2023 final.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the remaining contenders, while Bangladesh has already been eliminated. Despite the compelling cricket action, rain has played spoilsport throughout the tournament. The question now arises: What happens if the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan faces a rain-induced washout?

While the Asian Cricket Council had wisely allocated a reserve day for the India vs. Pakistan Super 4 match, no such contingency plan is in place for the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan encounter. For a result to be determined between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, a 20-over-per-side contest must take place on Thursday.

Rain has already disrupted numerous matches in the Asia Cup 2023, and the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Super 4 fixture may face a similar fate, as the weather forecast for Colombo on Thursday predicts rain.

In the event of a complete washout, Sri Lanka would progress to the final due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to Pakistan. Currently, despite both teams having the same number of points (2) in the Super 4 standings, Sri Lanka occupies the second position. They have each won one game and suffered one loss. However, Pakistan’s NRR places them third, as it lags behind that of their Super 4 counterparts.

Sri Lanka boasts an NRR of -0.200, while Pakistan’s stands at -1.892. Therefore, for Pakistan to secure a spot in the final, they must secure a victory against Sri Lanka today.

It is noteworthy that the Asia Cup has never witnessed a final showdown between India and Pakistan, two of the fiercest rivals in the sport. Thanks to their flawless performance in the Super 4 stage, India has already secured a place in the final. The Indian team aims to extend their Asia Cup title tally in the ODI format to seven. In contrast, Sri Lanka holds five titles in the 50-over format, and Pakistan has emerged victorious in the tournament twice.