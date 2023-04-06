OPSC Group B SDIPRO written exam result declared

Bhubaneswar: The results for the written exams for the SDIPRO (OIS-II), Group-B of Odisha Information Service Cadre has been declared.

As many as 49(18-W) candidates have been selected provisionally in the written examination held on January 28 and 29, 2023 for the posts of Odisha Information Service (SDIPRO, OIS-II).

The list of the roll number and names of successful candidates has been mentioned on the OPSC website

As per the commission, the certificate/document verification and viva voce test of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted from April 19 to 21, 2023.

The OPSC website further read that, “The detailed programme will be notified shortly,” Visit opsc.gov.in for further details regarding the above mentioned exam schedule.

The Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha informed on its official Twitter page that, the date for the written exams for the SDIPRO (OIS-II), Group-B of Odisha Information Service Cadre.

The tweet further read that the written exam for the post of SDIPRO (OIS-II), Group-B of Odisha Information Service Cadre was conducted on January 28, 2023.

The detailed program was notified in due course of time.