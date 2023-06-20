Odisha Post Graduate Teachers recruitment: Fresh notification for 555 posts issued, check details

The State Selection Board of Odisha government has invited applications from prospective candidates for the recruitment of 555 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in Higher Education Department.

The selected candidates will get the Scale of Pay of Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400 as per Pay Matrix of Level 10 and Cell 1 under ORSP Rules 2017 plus usual DA as admissible from time to time for the Non–Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha in different subjects.

Odisha Post Graduate Teachers recruitment details:

Important dates:

Opening Date & Time for On-Line Applications: 12.06.2023 (1.00 PM)

Closing date & Time for On-Line Applications and Payment of Examination Fee: 17.07.2023 (11.45 PM)

Subject-wise vacancies:

Anthropology: 1

Botany: 8

Chemistry: 5

Commerce: 7

Economics: 64

English: 61

Geography: 1

Geology: 1

Hindi: 2

History: 79

Home Science: 5

IRPM: 1

Logic & Philosophy: 22

Mathematics: 10

Odia: 132

Physics: 5

Political Science: 84

Psychology: 2

Sanskrit: 15

Sociology: 9

Statistics: 1

Telugu: 1

Urdu: 1

Zoology: 10

Age Limits:

The minimum age limit for all category of candidates shall be 21 years and the maximum age shall be 38 years of age as on 1st January 2023 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1985 and not later than 1st January, 2002. However, there shall be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University or integrated six years Post Graduate Master’s course from Regional College of Education recognized by NCERT with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade.

A candidate must have acquired B.Ed. or equivalent Degree recognized by National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B. Ed. from a recognized University / Institution.

Ed. qualification is not the mandatory eligibility criterion for the post of PGT in Anthropology, Commerce, Education, Geography, Home Science, Logic & Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology, Statistics, IRPM, Telugu & Urdu subjects.

Ed. qualification is the mandatory criterion for the post of PGT in Botany, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geology, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Odia, Physics, Political Science, Sanskrit and Zoology subjects.

Method of Selection:

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together.

Zone of examination:

The written examination shall be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore, Keonjhar, Rourkela and Sambalpur depending upon the number of candidates from the respective zone.

Application fee:

A non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only for the candidates coming under the Un-reserved / SEBC category and Rs 200 only for the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories (those with 40% permanent disability or more) are to be collected. The amount shall be deposited on-line at the time of submission of on-line application.

How to apply:

Candidate must apply online through the website of State Selection Board, Odisha.

Candidate must go through the detailed INSTRUCTIONS before filling up Online Application Form.

Candidates are required to upload their latest passport size photograph along with scanned image of their full signature and left-hand thumb impression, which must be clearly identifiable/visible. Otherwise, the application of the candidate is liable to be rejected.

The requisite fee must be deposited on-line at the time of submission of online application.

Candidates are advised to submit the on-line application form well in advance without waiting for the closing date to avoid last hour rush.

Click here to read the Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment notification.

Click here to visit the official website of the State Selection Board.