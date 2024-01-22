Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Special ‘prasad’ box for invitees in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A special box of ‘prasad’ is ready to be given out to invitees on Monday after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The box contains at least seven different items, including laddoos and a diya.

The Temple Trust had placed an order for 15,000 boxes for the guests with Lucknow’s famous sweet shop Chhapan Bhog, which after receiving the order, refused to take money for it.

The box contains two ghee Mawa laddoos, gur revdi, ramdana chikki, akshat and roli, Tulsi dal, a Ram diya and sweet cardamom seeds.

The saffron colour prasad box will have the logos of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Hanuman Garhi. It comes in a specially designed bag.

In addition to this, guests will also be given Maha Prasad and served food prepared in desi ghee.

The prasad is being prepared by Gujarat-based Bharti Garvi Gujarat and Sant Seva Sansthan under the guidance of Temple Trust.

Kamal Rawal, national president of the institute, said Maha Prasad has been prepared with more than 5,000 kg of ingredients by a team of 200 people.