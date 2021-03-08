New Delhi: It’s a day to celebrate yourself, pick your favourite dram, be it scotch, gin, vodka, or liqueur and curate some lip-smacking cocktails with these recommendations from Diageo India’s finest Brand Ambassadors and mixologists.

YES WE CRAN

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Black and White Scotch Whisky

* 10 ml Lime Juice

* 60 ml Cranberry Juice

* Garnish: Lime Wedge on each serve

Method:

* Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well. Garnish and serve.

A glass of wine

Ingredients:

* 50ml Gordon’s London Dry Gin

* Fresh Bottled Tonic to top

Method:

* Fill a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour in the gin and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion.

KETEL ONE ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

* 50 ml Ketel One

* 45 ml Espresso (2.5 tsp Instant Coffee Powder mixed with 20 ml warm water)

* 15 ml Sugar Syrup

* Glassware: Martini Glass

Method:

* Shake all ingredients with some ice cubes. Fine strain into chilled glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans

JOHNNIE WALKER PEACH HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

* 50ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

* 50ml Peach tea (chilled)

* 100ml Soda water

Method:

* Combine ingredients in an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with slices of peach or a sprig of mint

NEGRONI RECIPE

Ingredients:

* 30ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin

* 30ml Rosso Antico

* 30ml Campari

Method:

* Add all ingredients to a mixing glass full of ice and stir to dilute. Strain into a chilled rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice or twist

APPLE DOG

Ingredients:

* 50ml Copper Dog

* 150ml Green Apple Juice

Method:

* Combine ingredients in an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with a slice of Green Apple

SMIRNOFF NO 21 (RED)

Ingredients:

* 30 ml or 60 ml Smirnoff No 21

* Soda to top

* 1 Wedge of Lime/ Orange/ Sweet lime/ Mandarin/ Kafir Lime

Method:

* In a highball glass filled with ice, pour Smirnoff No 21 and place your preferred fruit slice. Top with soda and gently stir and serve

THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

* 50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan12 YO

* 10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey

* 2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method:

* Fill Mixing glass with good quality ice cubes and add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes and garnish with an orange twist

BAILEYS HOT CHOCOLATE

Ingredients:

* Baileys Original Irish cream Liquear: 50 ml

* Milk: 250 ml

* Unsweetened Cocoa Powder: 2 tablespoons

* Dark Chocolate: 30 grams

* Sugar: 1 tablespoon

* Whipped Cream

* Chocolate Sauce

* Dark Chocolate

Method:

* In a small saucepan, heat up the milk. Add cocoa powder and chocolate and stir with a whisk until the chocolate has melted.

* Turn off the heat and add Baileys. Taste it and add sugar to your taste.

* Optional: Top with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings.