Zelenskyy condemns global inaction after Russian Shahed drones allegedly strike Kyiv university during classes

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Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out global leaders for a “far too little response” to Moscow’s escalating aerial attacks, claiming that Russian “Shahed” drones struck a university in Kyiv during daytime classes.

“Today, Russian ‘shaheds’ struck one of the universities in Kyiv – right during classes. Fortunately, the students were in the shelter – 160 students,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

He stated that the attack on the capital was part of a broader wave of strikes targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight and into the day.

In Odesa, Zelenskyy stated that a residential building and city infrastructure were damaged, leaving five people injured, including a child. Strikes in the Kharkiv region cut power to thousands of residents, while a facility used by emergency responders and police was hit in Kherson.

“Overnight, the Russians struck Odesa. An ordinary residential building and city infrastructure were damaged. Five people were injured, including a child. In Kherson, the Russians struck a building used by first responders and police. In the Kharkiv region, thousands of people were left without electricity after a strike, and there are injuries. In many regions, air raid alerts continue because of the threat of jet-powered drones and aerial bombs,” he wrote.

Criticising the international community’s muted reaction to Moscow’s continued air strikes, Zelenskyy warned that Russian military tactics pose a broader security threat beyond Ukraine’s borders.

“Unfortunately, there has been far too little response from the world and its most influential leaders to this latest Russian escalation of strikes,” Zelenskyy wrote. “When Russian-Iranian ‘shaheds’ are waging this kind of round-the-clock terror in Europe, it cannot remain a problem for our country alone.”

Zelenskyy warned that Moscow is using its campaign against Ukrainian cities to refine offensive tactics for future conflicts.

“Every such strike against Ukrainians, every such use of ‘shaheds’ and other weapons against our cities and villages is effectively Russia practising tactics that it is preparing for other countries and other peoples as well,” he said. “Now is the time to act. Evil must be stopped the moment it rears its head.”

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Reiterating Kyiv’s primary security demands, the Ukrainian leader urged international partners to immediately bolster defence support.

“Every partner knows what is needed: air defense for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and a significant increase in defence production,” Zelenskyy stated. “I thank everyone who is truly helping!”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned airlines, insurers and other operators using Russian airspace that the skies over Russia are becoming increasingly “unsafe”, saying Ukraine will continue striking Russian military targets in response to Moscow’s strikes on Ukraine.

According to the official website of the Ukrainian President, in an address on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Russia had changed the tactics of its assaults on Ukraine and intensified missile and drone strikes since August, targeting cities, infrastructure and energy facilities.

“Russian airspace is becoming completely unsafe,” Zelenskyy said, warning that there would be “drones in Russia’s skies on a scale that has to be taken into account.”

“Russian airspace will effectively be closing — the war started by Russia is closing its skies,” he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was exercising its right to self-defence by striking Russian military targets and parts of the Russian economy supporting the war effort.

(Source: ANI)