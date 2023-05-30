Youth inserts deodorant can into his rectum!

In an uncommon incident a youth reportedly inserted a deodorant can into his rectum. Later, he experienced acute abdominal pain and visited a doctor.

The doctor, during the process of examination advised for an X-ray which suggested that a Foreign Body (FB) was present inside his body.

The doctors then took up the case and went for a surgery. They made a cut across his stomach and removed the deodorant can. He was then put on observation for one day and was released from the hospital.

The case was reported as a ‘Visual case discussion’ in the Visual Journal of Emergency Surgery.

The 30 year old youth was an Iranian patient. Reportedly, he had reportedly inserted the canister probably for sexual pleasure.

A 30-year-old man presented to the emergency department with acute abdominal pain two hours after inserting a deodorant canister into his rectum. There were no associated symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, rectal bleeding, or abnormal bowel habit, etc. The patient had no past medical or drug history other than an uncomplicated previous rectal foreign body insertion, reported in Visual Journal of Emergency Surgery.

