Yoshihide Suga Elected As Japan’s New Prime Minister

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Japan’s Parliament on Wednesday elected Yoshihide Suga as country’s new prime-minister.

Lower house speaker Tadamori Oshima said, According to results the house decided to name Yoshihide Suga as new prime minister.

Related News

Japan Braces For Powerful Typhoon Maysak

Covid-19 Vaccines Might Be Available For Free In Japan

Japan braces for more rain as death toll reaches 37

15 dead in Japan floods, landslides

Suga, 71, won an easy victory, taking 314 votes of 462 valid ballots cast in the lower house of parliament, where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a commanding majority with its coalition partner.

He bowed deeply as lawmakers applauded following the announcement, but made no immediate comment.

Suga said he will prioritise keeping coronavirus infections under control and kickstarting Japan’s economy.

You might also like
World

India beats China to become member of UN Commission on women

Nation

Indian man found bag full of gold and cash in Dubai, then this is what he did

Nation

Chinese Virologist’s Shocking Revelation, Says Coronavirus Made In Government…

World

Fatal ‘flesh eating bacteria’ spreading in Long Island Sound!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7