Yoshihide Suga Elected As Japan’s New Prime Minister

Bhubaneswar: Japan’s Parliament on Wednesday elected Yoshihide Suga as country’s new prime-minister.

Lower house speaker Tadamori Oshima said, According to results the house decided to name Yoshihide Suga as new prime minister.

Suga, 71, won an easy victory, taking 314 votes of 462 valid ballots cast in the lower house of parliament, where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a commanding majority with its coalition partner.

He bowed deeply as lawmakers applauded following the announcement, but made no immediate comment.

Suga said he will prioritise keeping coronavirus infections under control and kickstarting Japan’s economy.