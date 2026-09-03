Yasin Malik seeks divorce from Pakistani wife, daughter issues emotional warning

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Pakistan: While Malik is in Delhi’s Tihar jail, he filed a 25-page affidavit before a special TADA/POTA court in Srinagar giving his reasons to do so.

Malik said that his wife Mushaal has never met him personally or talked to him over phone or video call in the last 8 years.

I don’t want my wife to live in dilemma or spend her life with uncertain future. I want to unchain my wife for her life from this marriage due to the court cases I am in and uncertain future he said.

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Their decision evoked an emotional reaction from the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Razia Sultana, in Pakistan.

In a video message, the teenager strongly opposed the proposed divorce and made a statement threatening her life if the couple separated.