Yahya Sinwar’s wife spotted carrying handbag worth Rs 27 lakh

Slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s wife was spotted carrying a handbag in a video in which she has hold a purse which claimed to be worth Rs 27 lakh.

This was seen in a footage released by IDF Israel Defense Forces. Israel claimed recently that Yahya Sinwar’s wife was carrying a handbag worth $32,000 which is approximately Rs 27 lakh in a footage released by the IDF.

It was claimed that it was the video in which the slain Hamas chief and his family were seen escaping through an underground tunnel just hours before the Gaza-based group, on October 7 last year, began terrorist attacks on Israel’s soil.

It is to be noted that Sinwar was killed by Israeli soldiers in Rafah city of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.