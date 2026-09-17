Xi Jinping taken to Beijing hospital after BRICS visit, reports claim

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Beijing: Reports claim that Chinese President Xi Jinping was taken to a military hospital after returning from India, but the reports remain unverified.

The news gained attention after Xi skipped the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in India.

At the time, it was reported that Xi had returned to his hotel to rest.

A Chinese person named Wanjun Xie later claimed on social media that Xi had suffered a medical emergency and was transported by military helicopter to a Beijing Hospital.

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However, no medical records, hospital statement, or official confirmation supporting the claim has been made.

According to Chinese government records, Xi returned to Beijing on September 13 after successfully concluding his participation in the BRICS Summit.

He had attended the summit’s sessions and delivered statements during his visit.

The reason for Xi’s absence from the dinner was not officially disclosed. His reported hospitalisation and the claims about his health therefore remain unconfirmed.