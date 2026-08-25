Xi Jinping expected to visit India with 400-member delegation for BRICS Summit

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Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit India next month as the BRICS summit is set to be held in New Delhi in Septmeber. According to sources, the Chinese President will likely attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi with a large delegation.

If this comes out to be true, then this will mark the first visit of Xi in seven years and could ease the relationship between the two countries after deadly border clashes in 2020.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in India from September 12 to 13.

Reports have indicated that Chinese officials have started finalising hotels and security protocols for the Presidents visit to the country.

Sources have revealed that a large delegation of around 400 officials will accompany Xi during his visit to India. In 2019, Xi visited the country with a delegation of less than 200.

Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China for the first time in seven years, but the relationship has only improved gradually.

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Meanwhile, a fresh border-related dispute has arisen between the two countries leading to sharp diplomatic exchanges between the two sides.

This Summit could present an opportunity to both the countries to explore ways to expand engagement and talk on the dispute over the border and regional security issues.

Xi’s final travel plans and agenda for any potential bilateral between India and China are yet to be finalised, the sources said.

The Chinese foreign ministry said, “China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation, and supports India, the current chair, in successfully hosting this year’s BRICS summit.”

“We currently have no information available to provide” about Xi’s visit, it said. Xi missed the last BRICS summit in 2025 in Brazil.

India’s foreign ministry did not comment.