Xi Jinping arrives in US as Trump rolls out red carpet for China leader

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New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping touched down in Washington for a three-day state visit on Wednesday, being greeted in person by US President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews.

As per reports, Xi and wife Peng Liyuan were greeted with a formal welcome, complete with red carpet, military honour cordon, national anthems and flypast by two B-1 bombers.

The visit will be three years on from Xi’s last visit to America and comes amid continuing rows over trade, technology and vital supply chains between Washington and Beijing.

China has a stronger hand in areas like technology, manufacturing and rare earth supplies, the report says.

Beijing has also been working to decouple from US technology markets in recent years, especially after tariffs and export restrictions.

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AI and other chips are likely to feature heavily in the talks. Beijing hopes for more certainty in its economic and technological relationship with Washington, and some protection for its interests in what it sees as sensitive issues.

Within China, the country is grappling with soft consumption, debt at the local government level, youth unemployment and an extended slowdown in the property-market.

Besides, the summit will address the wider implications for Taiwan, Iran, and world security.

The leaders will have formal discussions in Washington over the state of the relationship between the US and China, which is a mixture of economic entanglement and strategic rivalry.