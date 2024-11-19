“Would request non-Hindus staff to take VRS or transfer”: TTD Chairman BR Naidu

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman BR Naidu on Tuesday said that they have identified non-Hindu employees in the TTD and will request them either to take voluntary retirement or shift them to other government departments like revenue, municipality or corporations.

His remarks came a day after the TTD Board passed a resolution requiring non-Hindus employed by the board to either take voluntary retirement or opt for a transfer to other government departments in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, TTD chairman BR Naidu said, “I moved the resolution in the Board yesterday. The Board has unanimously accepted. We have identified some people (staff at TTD), non-Hindus…I wanted to meet those people personally and I would request them to take VRS. If they are not interested, we will transfer or maybe grant deputation to other government departments, like Revenue or Municipality or any Corporation. So, that is our intention.”

Naidu said that the TTD board passed a resolution requesting the state government to cancel the 20-acre land allotment near Alipiri intended for the construction of Mumtaz Hotel, as it is adjacent to the temple and objectionable for Hindus.

“When Chandrababu Naidu was the CM, the original project at that time was Devalokam…Govt land was given to Tourism to develop the Devalokam project. The last Govt changed it and gave it to Mumtaz Hotel…It is adjacent to the Temple. So, it is highly objectionable for Hindus. So, yesterday we passed a resolution and requested the Govt to cancel the lease and we are going to handover that land for temple,” Naidu said.

On TTD planning to use AI to streamline queues, TTD chairman BR Naidu said, “Sometimes, it takes 30 hours waiting period. On one side, it is a human rights violation. But I am seriously thinking about what to do and how to do it. We have consulted some people. They have given the solution, if anybody is coming to Tirumala, they will take a photo of their face and automatically give a time for darshan.”

(ANI)

