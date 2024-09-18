Worst drought ever, Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants!

Harare (Zimbabwe): In a desperate attempt to save its people from the worst drought ever, the country of Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants.

“We can confirm that we are planning to cull about 200 elephants across the country. We are working on modalities on how we are going to do it,” Tinashe Farawo, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson, told Reuters.

More than 200,000 elephants are estimated to live in a conservation area spread over five southern African countries, said Reuters. Earlier on in September 2, the news of 723 animals were decided be killed to feed the hungry people of the country in view of the Namibia drought.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Tourism has given an official press release in this regard which reads as follows, “The Ministry with Cabinet approval is contributing game meat to support the drought relief programme by government. The Ministry will contribute 723 animals comprising 30 Hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 100 blue Wilderbeast, 300 Zebras, 83 elephants and 100 elands.”

The release further read, “The animals are sourced from national parks and communal area with sustainable game numbers. Cabinet in decision number 14th/29.08.23/001 approved the Namibia Livelihood Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (VAA) Report requiring the Ministry to support the drought relief programme with the provision of meat.”

“The animals are being sourced from Namib Naukluft Park, Mangetti National Park, Bwabwata National Park, Mudumu National Park and Nkasa Rupara National Park,” the press release further read.