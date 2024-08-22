World’s oldest person Maria Branyas Morera dies at the age of 117

New Delhi: World’s oldest person Maria Branyas Morera reportedly died at the age of 117 on August 19. Her death was reportedly confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group.

Aged 117 years 168 days, she was the eighth-oldest person (with a verifiable age) in history.

Maria passed away peacefully at the nursing home in Catalonia, Spain, where she resided for the past two decades.

Maria had been confirmed to be the world’s oldest woman (and person overall) in January 2023, after passing away of Lucile Randon from France.