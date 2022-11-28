World’s largest volcano erupts in Hawaii for first time in 40 years, pic goes viral

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupted on Sunday night for the first time in nearly 40 years, the U.S. Geological service’s (USGS) volcanic activity service said.

According to reports, the eruption began in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa inside the Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park.

“At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” the USGS said on its website, noting that residents of the area should review preparedness procedures.

Access to the summit of Mauna Loa was closed several weeks ago due to the complex unrest at the volcano.

As per the notification, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) would conduct an atmospheric inspection as soon as possible to evaluate danger. The National Weather Services warned that there could be possibility of damages to the crop, animals and infrastructure and also can reduce visibility.

It is to be noted here that the most recent eruption, in 1984, lasted 22 days and produced lava flows which reached to within about seven kilometers (four miles) of Hilo, a city which is home to about 44,000 people today.