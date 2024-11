New Delhi: World’s largest captive crocodile died recently. Known as Cassius, the crocodile reportedly died in a Queensland wildlife sanctuary in Australia.

Cassius, the massive saltwater crocodile, about 18 feet in length was estimated to be over 110 years old.

Cassius lived at the Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat on Green Island since being captured in Australia’s Northern Territory during the 1980s.