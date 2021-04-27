World joins hands to rescue India from second wave of pandemic

New Delhi: Nations across the world have come forward to help India in its fight against the raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which is extremely virulent and has ravaged the country in the past few weeks.

As per official sources, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, the UAE, Kuwait and Russia have assured medical aid to India with much of the support on its way.

The UK is sending 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators this week. Out of these, 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators have already arrived on Tuesday.

France is sending relief material in two phases. In the first phase, eight large oxygen generating units that can be installed quickly, liquid oxygen, 28 respirators and their consumables and 200 electric syringe pushers are arriving this week. In the second phase, five liquid oxygen containers will arrive next week.

Similarly, Ireland is sending 700 oxygen concentrators this week.

Sources said that Germany is sending a mobile oxygen production unit which will be made available for three months along with 120 ventilators and 80 million KN95 masks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday that his government will send 500 ventilators, one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields to India.

Kuwait and Russia have also committed to send medical supplies.

Some of the medical supplies are also coming through private channels from various countries. For example, Singapore is sending 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators, four Cryogenic oxygen containers and other medical supplies.

Saudi Arabia’s aid of 80 MT of liquid oxygen is enroute via the sea route, Hong Kong is sending 800 oxygen concentrators, while Thailand is sending four Cryogenic oxygen tanks. India will also get six Cryogenic oxygen containers from the UAE.

Also, India’s Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is importing 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany.

After US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone on Monday, the US has committed to provide a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics.

(IANS)