World Covid Positive Cases Cross 155.6 Million, Death Toll At 3.25 Million

By KalingaTV Bureau
global covid tally
Image Credit: IANS

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 155.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 155,623,871 and 3,237,435, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,603,569 and 580,054, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 21,077,410 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,003,563), France (5,789,283), Turkey (4,977,982), Russia (4,799,872), the UK (4,444,259), Italy (4,082,198), Spain (3,559,222), Germany (3,491,098), Argentina (3,095,582), Colombia (2,951,101), Poland (2,818,378), Iran (2,610,018), Mexico (2,355,985) and Ukraine (2,152,280), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 416,949 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (230,168), Mexico (218,007), the UK (127,843), Italy (122,263), Russia (110,366), France (106,011), Germany (84,239), Spain (78,726, Colombia (76,414), Iran (73,906), Poland (68,993), Argentina (66,263), Peru (62,976) and South Africa (54,620).

(IANS)

