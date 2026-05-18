“Women are integral part of maritime workforce”: UN marks International Day for Women in Maritime

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New York : The United Nations on Monday highlighted the growing role of women in the global shipping and maritime sector, calling for greater inclusion and visibility on the occassion of the International Day for Women in Maritime.

In a post on X, the UN said, “Women are an integral part of the maritime workforce. Monday’s International Day for Women in Maritime is an opportunity to promote and celebrate their contributions to the maritime community.”

The message marked the International Day for Women in Maritime, observed annually on May 18, which aims to promote and celebrate women’s contributions across the maritime industry and encourage gender equality in the sector.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) also announced a commemorative event titled “From Policy to Practice: Advancing Gender Equality for Maritime Excellence,” aligned with the broader World Maritime theme.

The IMO said that the event will be held on May 18 at its headquarters (HQ) in London and will also be livestreamed, bringing together policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss gender balance and inclusion in maritime professions.

As part of the program, the IMO will host the ‘Gender Equality Award Ceremony’, where Professor Momoko Kitada, nominated by Japan, will receive the IMO Gender Equality Award 2026.

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The organisation said, “IMO invites women in maritime and professionals across the entire industry to celebrate this year’s theme by joining us on social media. We want to hear your stories and see your impact.”

It further added, “Share your photos, videos, and insights using the hashtag #WomenInMaritimeDay. Whether you are working on board, in the office, or at the policy level, your contribution matters. Let’s make the industry visible, diverse, and inclusive.”

It said, “IMO Member States, the maritime industry, and all others in the maritime endeavour are invited to promote and celebrate the International Day for Women in Maritime.”

According to the official website, IMO International Day for Women in Maritime is observed on May 18 every year.

The day celebrates women in the industry and is intended to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector, raise the profile of women in maritime, strengthen IMO’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) and support work to address the current gender imbalance in maritime.

(ANI)

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