Woman uses gun’s laser sight to play with cat, shoots friend

Dogs and cats are the most preferred pets and most of us like to play with them. Especially, cats when they innocently respond to laser lights, how fascinating it is to see. But, if the laser is from a loaded gun, the risk of someone getting hurt amplifies.

In a similar case in Kenosha, a Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser side of a handgun to play with a cat.

A criminal complaint against the 19-year-old has been filed for negligent use of a weapon. However, the lady has said that she thought there was no magazine in the gun.

As per the complaint, the woman said that she was visiting a Kenosha apartment on Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.

According to a witness, the convict was drunk when she picked up the gun and turned on the laser sight to point at the floor to get the cat to chase it. It was then, the gun went off and the man standing in a doorway got shot.

The bullet touched the man’s thighs, resulting into an injury. A tourniquet was applied to his leg to stop bleeding before he was taken to the hospital.

Although, there has been no word on his condition yet, authorities have reported that he was already facing charges for violating bond conditions that prevented him from having a weapon.