Woman thrown off building by in-laws for not spicing chicken properly in Pakistan

Lahore: A woman was thrown from the upper floor of a building allegedly by her in-laws for not spicing chicken properly in Lahore of Pakistan. The incident was captured in CCTV and is now going viral over the internet.

As per reports, the incident occurred near Shalimar Road in Nonarian Chowk of Lahore on March 9.

In CCTV footage, that is making round over the internet, a small girl is seen opening the door of her house upon hearing commotion from the victim’s house. When she looks up, she notices the woman screaming and falling from the upper floor of the building. She immediately rushed inside her house. Shortly after that the woman falls to the ground.

The victim, identified as Maryam, sustained critical injuries in the incident and was rushed to the hospital and is presently receiving treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, police have registered a case against the woman’s husband, mother-in-law Shazia, and her brother-in-law Romaan. The cops have arrested them and initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Shocking incident from Lahore Pakistan: A woman was thrown out of a window by her husband Shahbaz, brother-in-law Roman, and mother-in-law Shazia, for not spicing the chicken properly. Incident is from March 9, 2024. One of the main accused was arrested.https://t.co/CyXeOIt1KL pic.twitter.com/YAIvnT3QL1 — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) March 30, 2024

