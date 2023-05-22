Woman sees own heart kept in a jar at museum!

A woman, who also is a transplant patient, had a strange experience lately as she got a chance to see her own heart inside a jar put on display in a museum. This was after 16 years of the transplant that she was witnessing her heart.

Jennifer Sutton, from Ringwood in Hampshire, said it was “incredibly surreal” to see the organ as an exhibit at London’s Hunterian Museum, reported BBC News.

As per reports, when she was a university student she found that she was struggling to perform moderate exercise. As she visited the doctor, soon she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.

This is a condition that restricts the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body. She was told she would die if she would not receive a transplant. Fortunately, in 2007 a match was reportedly found.

Then she went through a surgery and received the transplant. Later, she recovered. She reportedly gave permission to the Royal College of Surgeons to use her heart.

Accordingly, the same heart was put for a display and it is now open for all to see at the museum in Holborn. Recently, she visited there and reportedly saw her own heart at the museum.

The woman who had been operated when she was 22, is 38-year-old now. She now wants to help promote organ donation, describing it as “the greatest gift possible”.