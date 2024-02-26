Woman mobbed after crowd mistakes Arabic text on Kurta as Quran verses in Pakistan

Lahore: A woman was rescued by police after being mobbed by crowd for wearing a kurta with Arabic prints in Lahore of Pakistan.

According to reports, the woman, accused of blasphemy, was mobbed when she visited a restaurant in Lahore with her husband wearing the kurta with Arabic prints. However, the incident took place after the locals thought it to be the Quran verses.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rescued her. Following this, the police shared a video of the incident, in which the women is seen covering face with her hands as people surrounded her and raised slogans.

In the video, ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi is seen urging the crowd not to resort to any violence.

“The woman had gone for shopping with her husband. She had worn a kurta that had some words written on it. When some people saw it they asked her to remove the kurta. There was a confusion,” said ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi.

Sharing the video of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Punjab Police Official wrote, “ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan”. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.”

The woman who became victim to the mob later said, “I had no intentions of insulting anyone’s religious sentiments. I bought the kurta just because it had good design.”