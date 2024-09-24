Woman given Rs 23 crore after secret surveillance by millionaire boss discovered

New Delhi: A woman was awarded 2.78 dollars (Rs 23 crore approx.) in the US after it was discovered that her millionaire boss had secretly filmed her private moments.

Kelly Andrade, a 25-year-old live-in nanny, was given the damages amount after uncovering that she was being videographed by her boss without her consent.

The nanny, who is originally from Colombia was taking care of the four children of her employer at his New York residence.

The incident took place in 2021. Ms Andrade found that something strange is going on in her bedroom. According to reports by the New York Post, she observed that Esposito frequently adjusting a device. She became suspicious about this and started probing about it. Astonishingly, she discovered a hidden camera inside, containing a memory card filled with recordings.

She reportedly found that many of these videos captured her in vulnerable, intimate moments, often when she was undressing or in the nude. The matter was then reached the Court. The Court recently issued a verdict in which the accused was directed to pay the amount.