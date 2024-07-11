Woman gets drifted 80 kms into Pacific Ocean, found alive 37 hours later

In a miraculous incident, a woman reportedly got drifted into the Pacific Ocean as far as 80 kilometers. Yet, she was later found alive even after 37 hours. She was airlifted and rescued.

As per reports, a Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours.

The woman was reportedly spotted by a cargo ship on Wednesday, about 36 hours after she disappeared. The cargo ship asked a passing LPG tanker to help and two of its crew members jumped into the sea and rescued the woman. Later, she was airlifted by a coast guard helicopter to land.

The woman was slightly dehydrated but was in good health and walked away after being examined at a nearby hospital.