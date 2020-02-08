Maldives: A female tourist was arrested from non-resort island of Maafusi here for wearing bikini.

A video of the incident went viral where a woman is seen struggling against three police officers of which one is trying to cover her up with a beach towel.

Maldives Police Service Commissioner Mohamed Hameed even made a public apology after the arrest of the woman.

The woman in the video was shouting in a British accent, “You are sexually assaulting me.”

The wearing of bikinis is not illegal on the island but it is “strictly prohibited” in all areas other than in holiday resorts.