Woman arrested
Photo: IANS

Woman arrested in Maldives for wearing bikini

By IANS
0 22

Maldives: A female tourist was arrested from non-resort island of Maafusi here for wearing bikini.

A video of the incident went viral where a woman is seen struggling against three police officers of which one is trying to cover her up with a beach towel.

Related News

Soldier goes on shooting rampage in Thailand, over 10 killed

TTP militant escaped from Pakistan army custody during…

Trump dismisses 2 prominent impeachment witnesses

Coronavirus death toll reaches 722, over 34,000 infected

Maldives Police Service Commissioner Mohamed Hameed even made a public apology after the arrest of the woman.

The woman in the video was shouting in a British accent, “You are sexually assaulting me.”

The wearing of bikinis is not illegal on the island but it is “strictly prohibited” in all areas other than in holiday resorts.

You might also like
World

Soldier goes on shooting rampage in Thailand, over 10 killed

World

TTP militant escaped from Pakistan army custody during anti-terror operation

World

Trump dismisses 2 prominent impeachment witnesses

World

Coronavirus death toll reaches 722, over 34,000 infected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.