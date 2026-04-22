Woman and child killed after drone hits apartment building in Russia
A woman and a child were killed after Ukrainian drone attack hit an apartment building and it collapsed in the city of Syzran in Russia
New-Delhi: A woman and a child were killed after Ukrainian drone attack hit an apartment building and it collapsed in the city of Syzran in Russia.
Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, governor of the Samara region, said that two apartment buildings had been hit in the attack, something he called a crime against the civilian population, as reported by Reuters.
“Two people – an adult woman and a child – have died in Syzran following an attack by an enemy drone,” he said in a statement. “They were pulled from the rubble of the destroyed building’s entrance. This is a tragedy we all share,” said Fedorishchev.
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that 155 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight on April 22 over Russian territory.