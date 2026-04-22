Woman and child killed after drone hits apartment building in Russia

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New-Delhi: A woman and a child were killed after Ukrainian drone attack hit an apartment building and it collapsed in the city of Syzran in Russia.

Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, governor of the Samara region, ​said that two apartment buildings had been hit in the attack, something he called a crime against the civilian population, as reported by Reuters.

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“Two ​people – an adult woman and a child – ​have died in Syzran following an attack by an enemy drone,” ‌he ⁠said in a statement. “They were pulled from the rubble of the destroyed building’s entrance. This is a tragedy we all share,” said Fedorishchev.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that 155 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight on April 22 over Russian territory.