Wildfire sweeps Turkish city, forces hundreds to evacuate

Istanbul: A forest fire that erupted in Turkey’s western port city of Izmir has reached residential areas, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of residents, local media reported on Saturday.

The fire that started in Karsiyaka district entered its third day, and spread to the residential neighbourhoods and an industrial site in the early morning hours, leading to the evacuation of three neighbourhoods, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local broadcaster NTV.

Citing Health Ministry data, local media reports suggested that there were no reported casualties, while the number of evacuated citizens has reached 900.

Firefighting teams intensified their efforts at dawn.

“The entire city was shrouded in dense smoke,” Yasemin Yavuz, a 47-year-old teacher living in Karsiyaka district, told Xinhua over phone.

“Ash was raining down from the sky and filling our home. We were terrified and, by late evening, realized we had no choice but to flee. We quickly packed what we could and rushed to our relatives’ home in a nearby city,” she recounted.

Mehmet Ozicel, a business owner, told Xinhua that his family of three stayed in their home until late Friday, keeping all the windows closed to prevent smoke from entering. They eventually left the house in fear after midnight.

Additionally, social media posts reported that the fire had reached animal barns, urging city residents to help rescue the animals. Photos shared online showed officials and volunteers carrying dogs in their arms to safer zones.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli warned citizens that very low humidity, extremely high winds, and high temperatures are expected for the entire coming week. He advised that, if possible, no fires should be lit outside enclosed areas.

Yumakli also informed reporters on the scene on Saturday morning that there were 72 fires across the country, with 45 under control and efforts going on to address the remaining 27.

