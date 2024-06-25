WikiLeaks espionage case: Julian Assange walks free after he strikes plea deal with US

Washington: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked out of Belmarsh maximum security prison after striking a plea deal with the US Department of Justice.

The 52-year-old agreed to plead guilty to violating US espionage laws. This deal allows him to return to his home country of Australia.

“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there,” WikiLeaks announced on X. Assange was granted bail by the High Court in London and released at Stansted Airport in the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.

Assange had been detained in the UK for five years as he fought extradition charges by the US, which sought to prosecute him for revealing military secrets. The UK government approved his extradition in June 2022.

In 2010, WikiLeaks released thousands of classified US military documents related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, marking one of the largest security breaches in US military history. The leaked documents included over 700,000 diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts.

