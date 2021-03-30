WHO To Release Report On Origin Of COVID-19

New Delhi: World Health Organisation is all set to release the most awaited report about the origin of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A draft report found that Covid-19 probably came to people through an animal, and likely started spreading no more than a month or two before it was noticed in December of 2019, World Health Organization stated.

According to the joint report between World Health Organisation and China the report states that virus most likely came from bats to humans through other animals.

The report says that Lab leak is not its origin.

The report gives four source of Virus and the most likely scenario is via an intermediate animal host, possibly a wild animal captured and then raised on a farm.

But the investigation says that the virus hasn’t transfer to any other animal and has direct contact to human “The possible intermediate host of SARS-CoV-2 remains elusive,” the report reads.

There is a possibility that the animal carrying the virus can be directly transmitted.Possible but not probable is transmission from frozen or chilled food, and least likely is an accidental laboratory release, the report finds.It’s also known that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID virus, suggesting they could be carriers .

This report is largely based on a visit to Wuhan, China by experts in January and February.

A World Health Organization expert says the report is being finalized, fact-checked, and translated.

The report is being closely watched by scientists around the world as the findings can help them prevent future pandemics.